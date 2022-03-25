Volunteers repair veteran’s home damaged by renters

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Habitat for Humanity and volunteers are repairing a local veteran’s home that was damaged by renters.

A disabled veteran and his family allowed people to rent out their home on Tupper Road in Bay City to some tenants. But the house was heavily damaged by the renters.

Habitat for Humanity wants to make sure the veteran and his family have a nice home when they return next month.

“This house was left in bad shape. They didn’t pay the bills. The water got turned off. And the water backed up in the basement, mold on the wall, all over the carpets,” said Brian Krause, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Bay County. “We’re just going through and pretty much doing the whole house, new paint and carpet throughout the whole house.”

