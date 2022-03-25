Advertisement

Volunteers repair veteran’s home damaged by renters

Bay County's Habitat for Humanity teamed up with the Bay Veterans Foundation to help repair a...
Bay County's Habitat for Humanity teamed up with the Bay Veterans Foundation to help repair a veteran's home.(WNEM)
By WNEM Digital
Published: Mar. 25, 2022 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - The Habitat for Humanity and volunteers are repairing a local veteran’s home that was damaged by renters.

A disabled veteran and his family allowed people to rent out their home on Tupper Road in Bay City to some tenants. But the house was heavily damaged by the renters.

Habitat for Humanity wants to make sure the veteran and his family have a nice home when they return next month.

“This house was left in bad shape. They didn’t pay the bills. The water got turned off. And the water backed up in the basement, mold on the wall, all over the carpets,” said Brian Krause, executive director for Habitat for Humanity Bay County. “We’re just going through and pretty much doing the whole house, new paint and carpet throughout the whole house.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Undersheriff: 2 dead, 2 injured in Kochville Twp. crash
Karen King
Man convicted of Karen King murder resentenced to life in prison
generic graphic
Police investigating crash into apartment complex
The Catholic Diocese of Saginaw held a mass and act of consecration of Russia and Ukraine.
Saginaw church joins global effort to consecrate Russia, Ukraine