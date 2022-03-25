Sheriff: Serial rapist accused of assaulting Mt. Morris girl found in Florida

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM)- A 22-year-old Florida man is accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl and video recording the act in Mt. Morris, according to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office received a criminal sexual conduct complaint involving a girl under the age of 13 from Hurley Medical Center.

The sheriff’s office arranged a voice for children forensic interview with the victim.

Swanson says the interview discovered the girl was talking to the suspect on the social media apps Discord, Instagram, and Twitter. The man manipulated the girl to send nude photos and videos in exchange for currency to be used in one of the apps, according to Swanson.

Swanson said the man flew from Florida and met the girl in Mt. Morris. The girl snuck out of her home around midnight one night and met the man at a church parking lot.

The man took the victim to Baymont Inn and sexually assaulted the girl while recording the act, according to Swanson.

During an investigation by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (GHOST), the FBI and Florida authorities, the man was found and taken into custody.

Swanson said in the last month the man flew to Oregon and Washington and assaulted two more underage girls. His home was searched by authorities and Swanson says evidence was found confirming the allegations.

The man waived his extradition on March 24 and was brought to Michigan. He will be held in the Genesee County jail awaiting arraignment.

