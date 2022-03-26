Cooler weekend with scattered snow Saturday, drier Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After a wet workweek with rain coming in for periods of time, we begin the drying process this weekend after some early snow showers. That snow is ongoing early this Saturday but leaving to the south, then we’re mostly dry for the rest of the day. By Sunday, conditions are completely dry around the area, but a colder day with highs much more winter-like.

Today

The snow showers this morning have been mixing with small amounts of drizzle, but the whole swath is moving south as the disturbance bringing it exits the Great Lakes. The clouds will hold on behind this morning’s snow, but with a northwest breeze some lake-effect snow showers will pick up. Those will be few and far-between, though, so most stay dry today after this morning’s snow exits the area. Where we have our snowfall, we could see a quick dusting on grassy or elevated surfaces and a few slick spots on overpasses, but those should be short-lived with temperatures back up above freezing through the morning. Highs reach the middle and upper 30s by this afternoon.

Highs Saturday (WNEM)

The aforementioned breeze picks up speed today out of the northwest. Sustained wind speeds will come in between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts reaching up to 30 mph during the afternoon. This will also keep wind chills in the 20s for today. Talk about March in Michigan!

Wind Chills Saturday (WNEM)

Tonight

Tonight clouds will break up just a tad, but any lake-effect will begin to come to an end. We just carry a small chance for a flurry or two in our typical lake-effect bands overnight. Lows will settle back to the teens tonight with a northwest wind from 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting to 25+ mph.

Lows Saturday Night (WNEM)

Sunday

With high pressure building in, we’ll manage to break up the clouds even more. Sky conditions will be partly to mostly cloudy, but there will be peeks of sun at times! Sunday will be the colder day of the weekend, and the coldest day of the next seven, with highs only in the 20s by the afternoon. The breeze will still exist on Sunday, too, with a northwest direction between 5 and 15 mph, gusts occasionally up to 25 mph.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

