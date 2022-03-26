Man arrested in connection to Walmart parking lot abduction case

FERNLEY, Nev. (KOLO/Gray News) - Police have arrested a man in connection to the abduction of 18-year-old Naomi Irion from a Walmart parking lot.

The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office said Friday evening they have taken 41-year-old Troy Driver into custody, according to KOLO. He is being held on a kidnapping charge.

The sheriff’s office reported a pickup truck that may have been involved was located and impounded.

The search continues for Irion, who remains missing.

Police said Irion was abducted from the Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada, on March 12 just before 5:30 a.m. She was waiting for a shuttle to her job at Panasonic, which normally arrives to pick her up between 5:30 a.m. and 5:40 a.m., according to her brother.

Surveillance video from the parking lot shows a man approaching Irion’s car at 5:24 a.m., and a minute later, her car leaves the parking lot.

Naomi Irion was abducted March 12 from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada. The suspect, pictured left, was caught on surveillance video. (Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

Her brother, Casey Valley, said he learned from Panasonic that Irion did not show up for work that day. She hasn’t been heard from since.

Valley said he went to the Walmart the next day when Irion still did not come home. Once at Walmart, he watched surveillance video showing the suspect say or do something to make Irion move over from the driver’s side of her car to the passenger side. The suspect then drove off in an unknown direction with Irion inside the car.

Valley said he was “mortified” when he saw the video.

On March 15, a ping of Irion’s cell phone led authorities to an industrial park in Fernley where they found her car. Deputies say evidence found inside the car suggests Irion’s disappearance was criminal in nature.

Her phone has not been found.

Irion was last seen wearing a blue Panasonic shirt, a gray cardigan, and gray, black, or brown knockoff Ugg boots. She was also carrying a black purse. She is 5′11″ with dyed black hair and green eyes. One eye also has brown in it. She also has a smiley face tattoo on one of her ankles and a septum piercing. She is known to carry a fidget spinner, her family said.

Photos of Naomi Irion the morning she was last seen. (Lyon County Sheriff's Office)

The community held a candlelight vigil for Irion on Tuesday.

Irion’s mother, Diana, arrived in Nevada Monday night from South Africa. She spoke during Tuesday’s press conference and urged people with information to come forward.

“Please save my daughter and bring her home, please,” she said.

Lyon County Sheriff Frank Hunewill said the sheriff’s office is following up on hundreds of tips received daily. He encouraged anyone with information to call authorities at 775-463-6620 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

