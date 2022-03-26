Sheriff: GHOST disappointed they didn’t catch suspect sooner before he allegedly assaulted 2 other victims

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson explained what led up to the capture of an accused serial rapist who was taken into custody and formally charged Friday.

Swanson Peter Pejic, 22, flew in from his home in West Palm Beach Florida and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl in Mt. Morris Township.

“It’s unknown how he chose her, but it’s not uncommon that they send messages out to thousands of people because predators like that, that’s what they do,” Swanson said.

Swanson said Pejic initially reached out to the girl on Instagram in a private message before moving the conversation to another gaming chat app called Discord. That is where he reportedly groomed her and offered her crypto currency.

He said after the reported assault at the Baymont Inn, the girl told her parents. They took her to the hospital and the GHOST investigation started on March 10 a little more than two weeks after the reported crime took place.

Within that time Swanson said Pejic struck again.

“Our entire GHOST team feels somewhat of a failure by not catching him sooner because we were unable to save the experience from two other young victims, a 16-year-old in Washington and a 14-year-old in Oregon,” Swanson said.

Investigators went to Florida to bring the man back to Genesee County to face charges. Pejic was arraigned today on 12 felonies including four counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct.

He had no prior criminal record and was a student at Palm Beach State College where he worked as a part time security guard. Pejic also worked in a local Italian restaurant. To pull off what he’s being accused of, Swanson said he ripped off his mother to buy a plane ticket to Michigan.

“So, he didn’t have the money. He stole it from his mom even though he’s a 22-year-old man. She said you’re not doing that and booted him out of the house,” Swanson said.

