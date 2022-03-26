Staying colder to finish the weekend

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - We’re getting another taste of winter with small snow chances and colder temperatures taking over the forecast again.

Our next appreciable precipitation chances look to hold off until Wednesday.

This looks to come with another warm up into the new week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Saturday)

Partly to mostly cloudy skies will carry into the evening and overnight hours. Winds from the NW will still provide lake effect clouds along with a few isolated snow showers. Better chances for the Thumb and NW of the Tri-Cities.

The bigger story will be the colder temperatures for the rest of the weekend. Lows tonight drop back into the teens and single digits north of the Bay.

Winds from the NW will stay breezy around 10-20 mph. Gusts could near 30 mph. Wind chills will near 0 if not sub zero going into Sunday morning.

Sunday

A cold start with wind chills still near 0 for the morning hours. Still can’t rule out a few flurries or a snow shower. This simply due to NW winds coming off the lake. Most should manage to stay dry Sunday.

Due to our wind direction, we’re still expecting some more lake effect clouds. Partly to mostly cloudy with some breaks in the clouds allowing in some sunshine from time to time will be most likely.

Highs Sunday stay cold and well below average. Only reaching the 20s by the afternoon. Average temperatures run in the mid to upper 40s this time of year.

Partly cloudy and drying out from any lingering snow showers into the evening and overnight into Monday.

Lows Sunday night are even colder in the teens and single digits. Wind chills will likely approach 0 into Monday morning.

Next Week

Monday & Tuesday look to be our dry days for the week with some better chances for some rays of sunshine!

Late Tuesday into Wednesday, Thursday, and even Friday will be the timeframe for our next messy spring system.

Wednesday morning will have the chance to deliver a wintry mix before warming and changing over to rain by the afternoon. The warmest day Thursday in the 50s should keep the entire region warm enough for rain. Friday will have some colder air moving back in and chances for snow showers will be back on the table.

Like always, stay tuned for updates to this forecast!

