Blustery and cold Sunday, watching for more rain this upcoming week

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our weekend weather continues to keep winter holding on around the area. The breeze is still strong and temperatures are more like a December or January day. We won’t break freezing today, but temperatures will start to warm back up as we get into this week. That also comes along with another long duration rain chance.

Today

Wind chills this morning are in the single digits and lower teens when you factor in the cold air temperatures and the stronger northwest breeze. That breeze is coming in anywhere between 20 and 30 mph. Through the day today, the breeze will still hold that same speed and stay out of the northwest. With highs in the 20s, that will keep wind chills in the single digits and teens through the day.

Wind Chills Sunday (WNEM)

Speaking of high temperatures, they could be record-breaking today. Highs will only reach the middle 20s this afternoon, with lower 20s north. Where the record comes in is a little less common, the record low max temperature. Essentially, this is when the daytime high is the coldest on record. If the record is broken today, then this would mean we’ve had the coldest March 27th on record. That record is 26 degrees for both Saginaw and Flint.

Highs Sunday (WNEM)

As far as any snow showers go for today, we’ll have some mostly in the morning in the lake-effect variety. Those snow showers could put down a quick dusting. The lake-effect clouds will also allow for peeks of sunshine today, too. By the afternoon with drier air moving in, any flurry activity should be cut off, so most flurry activity today will be in the morning.

Tonight

Clouds will start to break up a little more overnight, though there’s a small chance for some flurries to move in from the north. Overall, skies will be partly cloudy which will allow lows to dip back into the teens. The northwest wind will persist between 10 and 20 mph overnight, bringing wind chills back to the single digits for the morning drive and bus stop on Monday morning.

Lows Sunday Night (WNEM)

Monday

After a cold start Monday morning, temperatures will begin to elevate back towards the freezing mark. Look for numbers to come in around 30 degrees for your afternoon high temperature. The wind will be breezy again out of the northwest with a speed of 5 to 15 mph, gusts occasionally reaching 25 mph. Despite more sunshine expected on Monday, wind chills will be in the teens again during the daytime.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

Midweek Rain Chances

Similar to last week, another system looks to pass by the Great Lakes which could bring more prolonged rainfall again. However, this time rainfall totals will be lesser than last week. But another thing on the table will be some mixing on Tuesday night and on Wednesday morning. That mixing would mean some light snow showers overnight, transitioning to sleet; then most importantly, a period of freezing rain too. By Wednesday afternoon, temperatures rise above freezing meaning we’ll go back to plain rain, but the Wednesday morning commute is looking messy regardless.

Midweek Rainy Weather (WNEM)

Thursday sees a milder day with high temperatures in the 50s, but continued scattered rain showers associated with the passing storm system. Into Friday, we could have some scattered snow showers if temperatures cool off enough, but those look to not be as numerous as the rain showers on Thursday. As always, we’ll update through the week on this system, and a warmer shift Wednesday morning would reduce our threat of freezing rain!

