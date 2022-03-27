Dry start to the week, staying chilly

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - Feeling more like winter wrapping up the weekend with temperatures in the 20s.

We’re tracking a dry start to the new week with chilly temperatures to start. A warm up return by mid-week.

We’re also tracking a messy start to Wednesday with rain returning mid-week.

Here’s the latest forecast!

Evening & Tonight (Sunday)

Partly cloudy and drying out from any lingering snow showers into the evening and overnight into Monday. A few flurries still possible due to our NW wind component.

Lows Tonight (WNEM)

Lows Sunday night are even colder in the teens and single digits. Wind chills will likely approach 0 into Monday morning.

Wind Chill Monday Morning (WNEM)

Next Week

Monday & Tuesday look to be our dry days for the week with some better chances for some rays of sunshine!

Monday will stay chilly with highs back near 30. Winds staying breezy from the NW around 5-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph will keep wind chill as cold as the teens going into the afternoon.

Highs Monday (WNEM)

Tuesday will start with some sunshine. Clouds eventually increase going closer to the evening hours. Highs Tuesday climb back into the upper 30s near 40.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday, Thursday, and even Friday will be the timeframe for our next messy spring system. Wednesday morning will be the timeframe to watch with having the chance of a wintry mix before warming and changing over to rain by the afternoon.

Wintry Mix Wednesday Morning (WNEM)

The warmest day Thursday in the 50s should keep the entire region warm enough for rain. Friday will have some colder air moving back in and chances for snow showers will be back on the table.

Like always, stay tuned for updates to this forecast!

