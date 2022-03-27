Grand Blanc basketball team falls short in state title game

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WNEM) - The Grand Blanc Boy’s Basketball team’s bid for a repeat championship fell short in the Division One State Title game 67-58 to Warren de La Salle.

The big story after the game is that Head Coach Mike Thomas is leaving Grand Blanc to take over the basketball program at East Kentwood.

Thomas is a Saginaw High School alumni who is a three-time state championship as a head coach. In addition to Grand Blanc last year, he led Kalamazoo Central to back to back titles in 2010 and 2011.

After Saturday’s loss, Thomas was critical of the team not having enough fan support at the Breslin Center.

“We depend on that that student section, you can just tell that it was six...seven man today for De La Salle, not say that was the only reason why they won when you get down and things like that we need an extra push momentum from the crowd, it just wasn’t there today. Like you said, people just didn’t want to believe in us, scheduled some early spring break trips and just chose not to support us, and go do some other things,” Thomas said.

Spring break is currently underway for Grand Blanc High School and lasts through next week.

