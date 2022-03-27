Saginaw man cleans up neighborhoods

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - One man is on a mission to change the image of his city.

“People see it, and people talk about it, and say, ‘you know, somebody should do something about it,’ so I figured, I’m that guy,” said Don Syed, a Carrollton resident. “When people see all this trash, you know they think of Saginaw, you know they think it’s bad. And we’re not. We’ve got great people here.”

The 62-year-old started cleaning up around Carrollton Township 10 years ago and expanded to other towns and cities last year.

On a daily basis Syed brings in alcohol bottles, masks, cigarette boxes, empty cans. He said some of the trash comes from dumpsters overflowing and blowing over, but other pieces are from people littering, not waiting to throw away their trash.

Syed picked up over 5000 pounds of trash last year.

“You know, you got trash in your car. Put it in a plastic bag, get home, throw it away. Don’t throw it out. It looks bad. It looks bad for our town, out cities. I mean, we got great community, but they can’t do it all,” Syed said.

He hopes his work catches on, and he wants you to clean up too.

“It amazes me. I’ll clean someplace up, it’ll take me four or five hours, and within a week it’s back to where it was, you know. And you know, sometimes it makes me mad, but you know I just, I just, I’m gonna clean it,” Syed said. “We all have great leaders, but they can’t do it all. You know, people have to step up, you know. You see a problem, take care of it.”

