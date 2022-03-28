6 Ogemaw Co. suspects to return nearly $1.5M in insurance scheme

OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Six defendants connected to a scheme to defraud AFLAC insurance have been ordered to return nearly $1.5 million.

The investigation started last year and was led by the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Fraud Investigation Unit as well as the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office.

“Fraudulent insurance claims drive up the cost of insurance for everyone, and thanks to the hard work of DIFS’ Fraud Investigation Unit and the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office, these criminals have been ordered by the court to return the funds obtained through their fraudulent scheme,” DIFS Director Anita Fox said. “I urge everyone to report suspected insurance fraud online at Michigan.gov/ReportFraud2DIFS or by calling 877-999-6442.”

In October 2021, DIFS and the Ogemaw County Sheriff’s Office announced insurance fraud and identity theft charges against 14 individuals for allegedly submitting nearly $3 million in false insurance claims.

The charges were related to an alleged scheme to defraud AFLAC where the accused individuals submitted fake claims of injury to AFLAC indicating they had received treatment at the Ogemaw Chiropractic Clinic, DIFS said.

The individuals who have been sentenced at this time include:

Carol Christine Smith of Rose City: 6-months’ probation, and fines and restitution of $203,545

Amanda Nichole Hebert of Rose City: 6-months’ probation, and fines and restitution of $213,515

Samantha Marie Petty of West Branch: 1 day jail, 1-year probation, and fines and restitution of $363,900

Melissa Marie Spencer of West Branch: 1-year probation, and fines and restitution of $571,496

Ashley Marie Ehinger of West Branch: 6-months’ probation, and fines and restitution of $28,483

Patricia Ann Hebert of Rose City: 6-months’ probation, and fines and restitution of $84,075

The criminal cases for the remaining defendants are ongoing in the 34th Circuit Court in Ogemaw County. Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS safely and, in most cases, anonymously by calling 877-999-6442 or online by visiting DIFS’ website.

