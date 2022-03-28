AG Nessel tours addiction treatment center in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel visited the DOT Caring Center in Saginaw Monday to learn more about their Medication Assistance Treatment Program.

“Given the fact that you’re going to have these localities having an infusion of dollars [sic] and won’t necessarily know how to spend it correctly, you know, we don’t want them taken in by snake oil salesmen and it’s nice to, to be able to suggest to them ‘Well, you might want to pop over in Saginaw, listen to what they’re doing over there,’” Nessel said.

Michigan is preparing to get its first payments of its $776 million from the national $26 billion opioid settlement. Some of that money will help the Saginaw center.

Nessel expects at least 269 Michigan communities to get direct payments.

“All of the money, it’s structured so that it has to go towards, in some way shape or form, opioid use disorder. And that can be treatment, it can be prevention, it can be EMS services,” Nessel said.

The Center’s Medication Assistance Treatment Program does important outpatient work.

“We also help them plan like resources for when they go home, so if they like don’t really have like a stable environment to go home then we have them find like sober living to go to or help them figure out what they can do to kind of help transition back into the community,” said one employee at the facility to Nessel.

The settlement money is coming from three major pharmaceutical distributors: Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen and opioid manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

“I wanted the money to go where it was needed the most, which is to treat opioid use disorder, but also for prevention,” Nessel said.

More than 200,000 Michiganders died from opioid overdoses in 2020 alone.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.