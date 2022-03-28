Advertisement

Attempted ATM robbery in Saginaw

Attempted robbery at a Chase bank in Saginaw
Attempted robbery at a Chase bank in Saginaw
By Megan Paladino
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are on the lookout for possible suspects in an attempted ATM robbery in Saginaw. It happened some time before 2:30 a.m., at the Chase Bank off Bay St. and McCarty St.

Attempted robbery at a Chase bank in Saginaw
Attempted robbery at a Chase bank in Saginaw(Dale Ruff)
Attempted robbery at a Chase bank in Saginaw
Attempted robbery at a Chase bank in Saginaw(Dale Ruff)

Several police departments responded, including Michigan State Police, Saginaw Police, Saginaw Township Police, and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department. They have deployed K-9 units to search for suspects.

No word yet on how many suspects were involved.

Stay with TV5 as we continue following this story.

