Attempted ATM robbery in Saginaw
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are on the lookout for possible suspects in an attempted ATM robbery in Saginaw. It happened some time before 2:30 a.m., at the Chase Bank off Bay St. and McCarty St.
Several police departments responded, including Michigan State Police, Saginaw Police, Saginaw Township Police, and the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department. They have deployed K-9 units to search for suspects.
No word yet on how many suspects were involved.
