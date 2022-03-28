Cold but dry start to the new workweek!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Our drying-out process from last week started over the weekend, but we had much cooler air coming back into the picture. Highs only managed 28 in Saginaw on Sunday, which is 19 degrees below normal. Flint came in at 29, also 19 degrees below normal for March 27th. Heading into the week, we’ll see some 40s and 50s return, but also some rain chances again. Most importantly, some freezing rain is going to be possible early Wednesday morning, making for a slow drive then.

Today

Wind chills this morning are starting in the single digits most everywhere, feeling more like January! Dress for winter temperatures this morning and for today, as wind chills will only make a slow climb back towards the 20s by this evening. Today’s breeze will come in from the northwest between 10 and 20 mph. There could be a few wind gusts occasionally reaching up to 25 mph across the tip of the Thumb.

Wind Chills Monday (WNEM)

Highs today will come in nearly 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year. Expect readings in the 20s for the Thumb and up north, while numbers will come in just below freezing in the Tri-Cities, south, and farther inland. We’ll also welcome sunnier skies today, though some fair weather clouds will mix in at times. Overall, a mostly sunny Monday!

Highs Monday (WNEM)

Tonight

Skies stay mostly clear tonight but the wind will slow down. Wind speeds will come in between 5 and 10 mph out of the north northwest. This will still mean a cold night with lows falling into the teens. Expect a chilly start at the bus stop or for your morning drive Tuesday as well!

Tuesday

Sunshine will still bask the area through the morning and into the early afternoon, but we’ll have clouds starting to thicken up through the afternoon and into the evening. That will all be ahead of a rapidly approaching storm system from the Plains. That will bring wet weather Tuesday night, but the daytime stays dry. More on that below. Highs Tuesday also see more improvement over Monday, making it up to 40 degrees.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

Midweek Snow, Sleet, Ice, and Rain

The aforementioned storm system will have all precipitation types present at some point in time as it passes through. We should see some snow showers briefly late Tuesday night, before the transition over to sleet. The sleet looks to be more short-lived before a changeover to freezing rain. This is as warm air aloft settles in above below-freezing air at the surface. The ice will be quite progressive moving through as temperatures climb back above freezing through the morning Wednesday. Early estimates on timing already have just plain rain in the Tri-Cities and Flint shortly after sunrise, then plain rain overtaking freezing rain up north closer to noon. These times will shift a little bit, it’s all going to be dependent on how quickly we can warm up at the ground. Regardless, Wednesday morning’s drive is looking to be on the slow and slippery side. As always, look for updates through the next 48 hours on this!

Snow showers and mix Tuesday night, freezing rain early Wednesday, then plain rain takes over. (WNEM)

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.