Daniel’s Grill in Saginaw closing after 4 years

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Daniel’s Grill in Saginaw will be closing its doors after four years on April 2.

In a social media post the owners said they are closing their doors but hoping they won’t be forever.

They posted this statement in part on social media:

“We opened in 2018 with the goal of serving Saginaw great food, made from scratch. We wanted to honor both parts of our family’s culture, American and Lebanese, by creating a place serving baba ganoush with smoked pomegranate molasses and pita bread baked in a brick oven alongside one of the biggest cheeseburgers you’ve ever seen. More than that, we wanted to build a future for our family, so we named the restaurant after our son, Daniel. After we opened, we never would have expected how large our family would actually become in the form of countless friends, customers, and employees who supported and helped us. Unfortunately, the last two years have given small businesses numerous and incredible challenges—challenges we simply can’t overcome —leading us to make the heartbreaking decision to close Daniel’s Grill.”

