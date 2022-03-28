Advertisement

Detroit wins bid to host 2024 NFL draft

By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - Detroit will host the 2024 National Football League draft.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist made the announcement Monday.

“Bringing the 2024 NFL draft to Detroit is a huge win for Detroiters and football fans across the state of Michigan,” Whitmer said. “It will inject energy into our economy, benefitting countless small businesses and working families in Southeast Michigan. The NFL’s selection is a testament to the Motor City’s hustle and spirit, and I’m so proud that yet another major company has decided to make a historic investment in Michigan since Lt. Gov. Gilchrist and I took office. I am grateful to all the local leaders, community organizations, and business owners who continue to get things done in Detroit. Together, we will continue landing marquee projects and events as we stay focused on growing our economy to help every working family, small business, and community thrive.”

“This announcement is a win for Detroit and for Michigan,” Gilchrist said. “Gov. Whitmer and I have worked hard to build a Detroit with opportunity and prosperity for everyone, and we are excited that the NFL has recognized Detroit’s strength as a center for tourism, culture, innovation, and athletics. We look forward to hosting the 2024 NFL draft and we will continue standing tall alongside Detroiters.”

The area around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza will be the site of the draft. It will be a three-day event.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.  “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

