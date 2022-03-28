Dry day Tuesday, a round of freezing rain possible late Tuesday night

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although it was deceiving sunshine, after being cloudy much of last week, it’s been nice to get the bright skies back in the fold for today.

It would also be nice to tell you more days like this are ahead... but you know how Michigan is during the month of March. While our Tuesday will be just fine, Tuesday night, Old Man Winter comes knocking, bringing a round of wintry mix, with freezing rain being the primary concern.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for parts of the TV5 viewing area, and Winter Weather Advisories will likely be issued within the next 24 hours as well. Keep tabs of any warnings or advisories on our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening & Overnight

Any evening plans tonight will be problem-free, as long as you can tolerate the cold temperatures. Sunshine should stick around through sunset (7:58 PM), with generally clear skies through the overnight.

Temperatures that are already in the 20s and 30s will sink into the teens, possibly into the single digits in our coldest spots. Thankfully our wind should become calm in most areas, limiting a wind chill factor.

Tuesday

Tuesday itself should come with no issues. We’ll actually start the day with some sunshine from the clear skies overnight, with a general increase in cloudiness during the afternoon and evening. Although we’ll be warmer than Monday, highs will still be below average, with a mix of 30s and 40s for the afternoon.

High temperatures for Tuesday afternoon. (WNEM)

A southeast wind around 5 to 10 miles per hour can be expected through the daylight hours.

Dry weather should continue for most of the evening, so don’t be concerned about any Tuesday evening plans. We do not expect any winter weather to move in until closer to midnight or afterward. We’ll keep tabs on this through the morning and afternoon tomorrow to make sure there are no timing changes.

Tuesday Night - Wednesday

Overnight lows on Tuesday night will range from the middle 20s to the north and low 30s to the south. As warm air aloft moves in over our cold temperatures at ground level, we’ll have a chance for rain to freeze on contact at ground level, with a period of freezing rain looking likely as we start our Wednesday.

Ice amounts between 0.10″ to 0.25″ of an inch look possible, with the highest amounts in our northern counties where the cold temperatures linger longer. Snowfall and sleet amounts are expected to be minor, if any accumulation.

Once our wet weather begins, moving in from southwest to northeast around midnight and onward through the morning of Wednesday, precipitation may start as snow and/or sleet, but freezing rain is the primary concern this time around. Wednesday morning’s commute will have a high potential to be on the slick side, assuming our overnight lows fall as low as expected.

A round of freezing rain is expected late Tuesday night, primarily after midnight, into Wednesday morning. (WNEM)

Temperatures are expected to warm from south to north through the morning, which will gradually eliminate the ice threat. Areas around the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, and the Thumb southward are currently projected to come above freezing between about 8-10 AM. Areas north of the Tri-Cities are expected to come up above that mark by around 11 AM - 12 PM. We’ll watch this closely through tomorrow’s forecasts as well.

Just about everyone is expected to reach above freezing by lunchtime Wednesday, which should eliminate our ice threat and start melting any ice on the roads. (WNEM)

Although the ice threat will be eliminated, areas of showers and possibly a few thunderstorms can be expected through the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain warm in the 40s and 50s through Wednesday evening and should stay warm into the overnight also.

Thursday

Cold air will gradually drop our temperatures through the day Thursday, so expect the warmest part of the day to be in the morning. Scattered showers will remain possible on Thursday, with the highest coverage in the morning.

Winds are a concern on Thursday, with a chance of gusts between 30 to 40 miles per hour during the day. We’re still a few days away, but at this point, it’s looking blustery. This means wind chills will be even colder as our temperatures drop into the 30s and 40s for the afternoon.

