Fire at Freeland business under investigation

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a business in Freeland.

The Tittabawassee Township Fire Department was sent to Designtech Custom Interiors, located at 8570 Carter Road, on March 27 at 12:03 a.m.

When crews arrived, the 5,000 square-foot structure made from a pole barn design, which includes a warehouse and office space, was about 75 percent involved in the fire, Tittabawassee Township Fire Chief Philip Shaver said. The structure was collapsing while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a business in Freeland. (Tittabawassee Township Fire Department)

Surveillance cameras from a nearby business showed the fire started inside the structure about 11:20 p.m. on March 26, Shaver said.

One van and a camping trailer sustained heat damage during the fire.

No one was inside the structure when the fire started and no injuries were reported, Shaver said.

The fire is still under investigation. The Thomas Township and Saginaw Township fire departments assisted the Tittabawassee Township Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.