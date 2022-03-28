Advertisement

Fire at Freeland business under investigation

Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a business in Freeland.
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a business in Freeland.(Tittabawassee Township Fire Department)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 9:17 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a business in Freeland.

The Tittabawassee Township Fire Department was sent to Designtech Custom Interiors, located at 8570 Carter Road, on March 27 at 12:03 a.m.

When crews arrived, the 5,000 square-foot structure made from a pole barn design, which includes a warehouse and office space, was about 75 percent involved in the fire, Tittabawassee Township Fire Chief Philip Shaver said. The structure was collapsing while crews worked to extinguish the fire.

Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a business in Freeland.
Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a business in Freeland.(Tittabawassee Township Fire Department)

Surveillance cameras from a nearby business showed the fire started inside the structure about 11:20 p.m. on March 26, Shaver said.

One van and a camping trailer sustained heat damage during the fire.

No one was inside the structure when the fire started and no injuries were reported, Shaver said.

The fire is still under investigation. The Thomas Township and Saginaw Township fire departments assisted the Tittabawassee Township Fire Department.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

One man is on a mission to change the image of his city.
Saginaw man cleans up neighborhoods
This combination of photos provided by the Kent County Sheriff and the Delaware Department of...
Undercover agent next in trial of Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Here are the top stories we are following for Monday morning, March 28.
TV5 news update: Monday morning, March 28
Attempted robbery at a Chase bank in Saginaw
Police investigating attempted ATM robbery in Saginaw Twp.