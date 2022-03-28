McLaren in Mt. Pleasant opens to visitors, requiring masks

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM) - McLaren in Mt. Pleasant is returning to its pre-pandemic visitor policy due to the low COVID-19 transmission rate.

The policy change pertains to McLaren Central Michigan’s main campus, located at 1221 South Drive in Mt. Pleasant, and goes into effect Monday, March 28.

“COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rapidly decline throughout the central Michigan area which has enabled us to relax some of our visitor restrictions,” said Robert G. David, president and CEO at McLaren Central Michigan. “We are excited to make this change for our patients and guests since family and friends play an important role in the healing process.”

All visitors are required to self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms, adhere to the personal protective equipment policy, and always wear a mask even while in a patient’s room. Visitors who are seen not wearing a mask may be asked to leave.

Guidelines may vary by department, notably the Karmanos Cancer Center and Family Birthing Center, but McLaren said each is established in the best interest of the patient.

Children can visit with proper adult supervision except as noted in each area.

“If you are unsure of visitor restrictions for a specific department, we welcome you to call ahead,” David said.

McLaren said the following guidelines must be followed by all visitors:

· Regular visiting hours for McLaren Central Michigan are 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

· Prior approval by the patient’s nurse must be received before bringing in any type of food, beverage or medication.

· No smoking regulations must be observed.

· Visitors are requested to maintain the common courtesy of no more than two visitors per patient at one time. Additional visitors may be allowed for extenuating circumstances.

· When a physician or other member of the hospital staff arrives, visitors may be requested to leave the patient’s room, which allows the patient to have privacy and efficiency of care. However, visitors may stay in the room if requested by patient and provider.

· Clergy may visit at any time the patient wishes.

· Visitors will be requested to observe hospital quiet time from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Visitors may enter through the east entrance between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. Other hospital entrances will be closed during that time.

