Michigan business grant program deadline on Thursday

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan businesses have a few more days to apply for the Growing MI Business grant program.

The program is set up by the state of Michigan to distribute up to $409 million from the American Rescue Plan Act to businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Businesses have until 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 31 to send their online application to the Michigan Department of Treasury. Recipients will be notified in early summer and grant awards will be distributed by July 1.

“As we continue growing our economy, I urge businesses to apply for the Growing MI Business Grant Program so they can get the support they need to thrive,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “The deadline to apply for these grants, up to $5 million per business, is this Thursday, March 31. We will continue working together to deliver real relief for business owners as they create jobs for Michiganders and economic prosperity for their communities.”

Under state law, nine types of businesses are eligible for a grant:

Entertainment venues

Recreational facilities and public places of amusement

Barbers and cosmetologists

Exercise facilities

Food service establishments

Nursery dealers and growers

Athletic trainers

Body art facilities

Hotels and bed & breakfast establishments

“If you think you may be eligible for a grant, please check out our website,” said State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. “We have staff ready to answer your questions about the application process. Please don’t hesitate to contact us by phone or email. We are standing by and ready to help.”

Under the grant program, eligible businesses open before Oct. 1, 2019 may receive a grant of up to $5 million to hire additional staff to fill open positions, renovate or expand their business, or improve operations, Whitmer said.

Businesses that began operating between Oct. 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020, may receive a grant equal to 25 percent of certain specified costs.

More information on the Growing MI Business Grant Program can be found online. Those with questions can call 1-866-507-8462.

