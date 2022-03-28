Advertisement

One injured at Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency fire

One injured at Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency in Owosso, Michigan.
One injured at Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency in Owosso, Michigan.(Source: City of Owosso)
By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWOSSO TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- The Owosso Township Fire Department is investigating a fire that injured one person at the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency building.

The fire happened Monday afternoon. The injured man was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment, according to Owosso Township Fire Chief Mike Ardelean.

Chief Ardelean said the truck and bus bays sustained severe damage, but the offices in the building were saved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ovid and Elsie, Corunna-Caledonia and Laingsburg assisted the Owosso Township Fire Department in putting out the fire.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

TV5 news update: Monday evening, March 28
TV5 news update: Monday evening, March 28
First Warn 5: Monday evening, March 28
First Warn 5: Monday evening, March 28
Taco Boy owner able to keep drive-thru under agreement made with city
Taco Boy owner able to keep drive-thru under agreement made with city
AG Nessel tours addiction treatment center in Saginaw
AG Nessel tours addiction treatment center in Saginaw