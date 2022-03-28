One injured at Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency fire

OWOSSO TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- The Owosso Township Fire Department is investigating a fire that injured one person at the Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency building.

The fire happened Monday afternoon. The injured man was taken to Hurley Medical Center for treatment, according to Owosso Township Fire Chief Mike Ardelean.

Chief Ardelean said the truck and bus bays sustained severe damage, but the offices in the building were saved.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ovid and Elsie, Corunna-Caledonia and Laingsburg assisted the Owosso Township Fire Department in putting out the fire.

