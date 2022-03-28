Some CMU students don’t approve of how university president is doing, survey says

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM)- Mistrust is growing among the student body of a mid-Michigan university as many are starting to feel ignored by their president.

The issue stems from a survey given to students at Central Michigan University that found the majority did not approve of how President Bob Davies was handling the job.

“I don’t think he’s that great. I haven’t looked into it that deeply, but this is my freshman year here and there’s definitely been a lot of issues, and a lot of things that I think the students have just been getting ignored about,” said Hannah Trinklein, student.

Trinklein is not impressed with Davies, and she is not alone. According to a recent CM Life assessment survey, a majority of students who participated did not approve of the job Davies is doing. For Trinklein, her main issue is food service.

“The options just are really not good. And I personally have been lucky enough to live in East Campus where our dining hall has always been open. But they had the issues earlier with Towers and North Campus where they didn’t even have dining halls. And the food in general is just like really bad,” Trinklein said.

TV5 also found students on campus who approve of Davies’ performance.

“I think he’s done a really good job with the pandemic personally. But I can see where there are areas that other students would be upset about like masking and all that kind of stuff,” a student said.

“I don’t know much about him but the way he runs the facility and CMU, I would say he’s a pretty great guy. You know, he does the mask mandates and stuff. And he’s just finding ways for us students to achieve their highest education,” another student said.

Davies was not available for an on-camera interview, but he did provide TV5 with this statement:

“I clearly heard and understood the concerns expressed by our students in their open letter to campus and in the CM Life assessment survey. Many of them are related to long-standing issues we are actively and diligently working to address now, such as enrollment, CMU’s fiscal realities, our efforts to increase and improve diversity, equity and inclusion, and our model of shared governance. These are issues that the university has struggled with for several years, and many were exacerbated by the pandemic. They are complex issues without easy solutions, and though they will not be solved quickly, I believe our community will find ways to address them together. This month, we launched a series of communications to help our campus community better understand the issues we face, as well as the ways we are addressing them and how individuals can be involved in finding and implementing solutions. I will continue to openly address our challenges and opportunities, and I look forward to continuing to work alongside all stakeholders, including students, faculty and staff, to move our university forward. In my emails to our university community, I have frequently expressed my hope that individuals will share their feedback with me, and I will continue to do so. I will continue to actively solicit and welcome their thoughts and suggestions.”

