Taco Boy owner able to keep drive-thru under agreement made with city

MT. PLEASANT, Mich. (WNEM)- The owner of Taco Boy, a Mt. Pleasant staple will be able to keep his business open after being in danger of closing over a dispute with his drive thru.

Good news for owner Robert Baltierrez.

“We now have come to some kind of agreement where hopefully by the middle of April there will be a resolution drawn out to where we can continue operating our drive thru,” Baltierrez said.

A change to a local law in 2018 put the Taco Boy’s drive thru in the city’s cross hairs. Baltierrez has been in business for 50 years and at the current location for 14.

He believes the drive thru that came with the building should have been grandfathered in.

“They said that I didn’t meet the stacking requirement of cars which is 60 yards of stacking space which is over half of a football field. I just felt that was a little bit ridiculous to have to have that kind of stacking space,” Baltierrez said.

It now looks like attorneys for Mt. Pleasant and Taco Boy have reached an agreement to keep the drive thru open.

“It feels really good. It’s a big burden lifted off my shoulders. It’s been very stressful for the past six or seven months that I’ve been having to go through this,” Baltierrez said.

The agreement will have to be approved by the city and Taco Boy and entered into court.

“It’s very important you know to keep this drive thru going because with that drive thru, I can keep three more people on my staff. And I don’t want to let anybody go especially with everything going on today,” Baltierrez said.

If all goes to plan, Baltierrez’s battle with the city to save his drive thru will be over soon.

“I just want to thank everybody who supported me and that stepped up to help me get through this. I know there’s been a lot of other businesses on my side, along with some commissioners, and some past commissioners and everything like that, that have stood behind me and help me get through this,” Baltierrez said.

