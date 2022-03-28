Whitmer to sign nearly $5B infrastructure plan

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer highlighted the Building Michigan Together Plan, a bipartisan plan to invest nearly $5 billion in the state’s infrastructure, outdoor recreation and housing.

“The Building Michigan Together Plan makes bold, bipartisan investments in the kitchen-table issues that matter most to Michigan families, including clean water, smooth roads, fast internet, and beautiful parks,” Whitmer said. “I am so proud that the Michigan Legislature and I were able to come together to get this done. This bill will make a real difference in our communities, support tens of thousands of good-paying jobs, and set up Michigan’s economy for decades of success. It is a testament to what is possible when we put Michiganders first.”

“This supplemental uses one-time resources to make long-term strategic investments in the state’s infrastructure to improve the lives of Michiganders today and well into the future,” State Budget Director Christopher Harkins said. “I look forward to continuing to build on this success and working with our legislative partners to enact a budget that will benefit all residents of our great state.”

The plan includes nearly $2 billion to address critical water infrastructure needs:

More than $1 billion for drinking water improvements, including: At least $325 million to replace lead service lines, including 100% of lead service lines in Benton Harbor. $55 million to help communities tackle toxic contaminants like PFAS. $43 million in assistance for small and disadvantaged communities.

$712 million for clean water initiatives to address storm and wastewater including: $669 million for clean water infrastructure. $35 million for loans to help repair failing septic systems. $20 million for public health risk reduction. $8 million to address emerging contaminants.

$210 million to repair dams in Midland and Gladwin counties and another $40 million to address the repair, renovation, or elimination of dams statewide.

Transportation is another focus of the Building Michigan Together Plan. It calls for $645 million for the following investments:

$317 million for road and bridge programs, benefitting both state and local projects.

$66 million to make state transportation infrastructure more resilient to future flooding events by adding reliable generator backup power to all 164 state-owned pumping stations.

$98 million for airport infrastructure improvement grants.

$66 million to improve public transportation.

$25 million investment in the statewide Mobility Futures Initiative to position Michigan to lead the nation in mobility innovation.

Parks and trails across the state will see a $450 million investment to boost Michigan’s tourism and outdoor recreation industry:

$250 million for state parks, including the creation of a new state park in the city of Flint.

$200 million for local park systems, including transformative greenway projects in Detroit and Grand Rapids.

The Building Michigan Together Plan will bring reliable high-speed internet to more households and small businesses with $250 million to improve access to broadband, according to Whitmer.

Housing in underserved rural and urban areas will also receive funding, including:

$150 million for housing and home improvements, such as: $50 million investment in the Housing and Community Development Fund to meet the housing needs of low-income households throughout the state. $50 million to create a missing middle housing gap fund. $50 million for residential home improvements including grants to incentivize energy efficiency and provide energy assistance.

$383 million for COVID Emergency Rental Assistance to help tenants facing pandemic-related hardships avoid eviction while also ensuring landlords can recoup owed rent.

$121 million to help Michigan homeowners avoid the personal devastation of foreclosure.

Other investments in the Building Michigan Together Plan include:

$133 million to strengthen Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance System and tackle fraud.

$46 million to protect funding for public safety and first responders in cities, villages and townships with population losses in the 2020 Census.

