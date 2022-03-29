Biden to sign federal anti-lynching bill

(CNN) - President Joe Biden is expected to sign a bill on Tuesday that would make lynching a federal hate crime.

Congress approved the legislation earlier this month with overwhelming bipartisan support. It’s called the Emmett Till Anti-lynching Act of 2022.

Till was lynched by a group of white men in 1955 in Mississippi when he was just 14. The men said the boy had whistled at a white woman.

An exhibit in the Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta shows Emmett Till and his mother. (Source: CNN)

Till’s slaying sparked national and was a catalyst for the emerging civil rights movement.

Advocates have been trying to pass federal anti-lynching legislation for more than a century.

The president and Vice President Kamala Harris are both set to speak about the new law Tuesday afternoon from the White House Rose Garden.

