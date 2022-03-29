Man arrested in barricaded gunman situation after allegedly pointing gun at occupied bar

HOLLY, Mich. (WNEM) - A man accused of pointing a gun at a bar with patrons inside was lodged in jail following a standoff with law enforcement.

Holly police officers were sent to the Holly Inn, located at 902 N. Saginaw, at 11:05 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 for a male outside the bar standing at a window pointing an AR-15 style rifle at patrons inside the bar, creating panic. Officers were informed it may involve a female inside the bar.

Police learned a taxi driver, employed through a service at the bar, drove the suspect home. The driver was unaware of the incident and saw the suspect, who is an acquaintance, upset in the parking lot and offered to drive him home, according to Holly Police.

The taxi driver was alarmed when he entered the vehicle with a rifle and notified police as soon as he dropped the man off at his home, police said.

No shots were fired at the bar and no injuries were reported. Several patrons at the bar provided the man’s identity.



Holly officers arrived at the suspect’s home and saw him with an older female looking out of a window. Police on the scene requested help from Michigan State Police who helped secure a perimeter around the home.

Officers tried to convince the man to leave the home, but the suspect refused and stayed near a window watching authorities.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Swat Team then arrived and tried to communicate with the suspect and those inside the home.

After several attempts, deputies were told the female inside the home called the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center and said she would leave the home.

At 2:41 a.m., the suspect left the home without a firearm and he was taken into custody without incident, Holly Police said. Officers found a loaded AR-15 pistol with five loaded thirty-round magazines and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition near the area where the suspect was watching police.

The suspect was lodged in the Oakland County Jail pending charges from the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.

Joshua Robert Allegeyer, 39, from Holly, was arraigned on Tuesday, March 29 on two counts of felonious assault, three counts of possession of firearm in commission of a felony, as well as one count each of carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition. He remains jailed on a $80,000 bond.

