Mid-Michigan fireworks show impacted by supply chain issues

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Fireworks shows in mid-Michigan are getting impacted by the struggling global supply chain.

Local organizers said they are improvising and adding a few new elements to shows this year.

“Our budget for the fireworks, just to keep the show like last year, is an additional 30 percent,” said Thomas Roy, organizer of the Saginaw Area Fireworks.

An extra $35,000 is a figure that was factored into the total cost of $135,000. That is the amount needed to put on the 2022 edition of the Saginaw Area Fireworks on July 4.

Roy explained what led to the increase of putting on the show.

“Fireworks shipping from China because they are limited on the shipping now. And the containers are having a backup, and transportation, insurance, everything has basically gone up,” Roy said.

Roy said there are some new activities added to this year’s celebration.

“We have the skydivers that we always have, but this year we’re going to have a little small air show with the Warbirds. And we’re going to have, I believe, four vintage airplanes flying above the river,” Roy said.

He said the show will not disappoint. Roy expects to see a lot of eyes to the sky along the Saginaw River on Independence Day.

“Usually, it’s between 125,000 to 150,000 people. But with gas prices, and having July 4 on a Monday, I believe the crowds will increase at least by 25 percent,” Roy said.

Right now, Saginaw Area Fireworks have collected about $27,000 for the fireworks presentation. Roy said fundraising efforts will take off in early April.

“Our community has always come out and helped us. We have bingo. We have fundraisers at Tim Hortons, golf outings, wine tasting, and then we’re going to have fireworks sales over here at the McDonald Place. So it’s going to be tight, but we’re going to do it,” Roy said.

