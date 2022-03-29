Midland man announces run for Michigan Senate

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM)- Chris Velasquez has announced he is running for the 2022 Michigan Senate as a Republican to serve the residents of Bay City, Midland and Saginaw.

The Midland resident said he hopes to earn support from voters who value liberty and prosperity, “While the state Senate district boundaries are new, this district has been my home for more than three decades,” Velasquez said. “I have worked in the three counties this district represents and remain committed to helping the people in this district thrive.”

Velasquez said he spent 29 years at Dow Corning before serving as the non-executive director of Impact Analytical. He also founded and served as the chief strategist at PointsNorth Group.

Velasquez said, as a small business owner, his goal is to work to remove barriers for entrepreneurs to retain and attract jobs and investment.

Velasquez added he is on the Michigan Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics Advisory Council which makes recommendations to improve STEM education across the state.

