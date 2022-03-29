MSU golfer competing in 2022 The Masters

Mich. (WNEM)- In a little over a week, it will be time for The Masters in Augusta.

This is going to be a big week for Michigan State’s James Piot who punched his ticket into the legendary major by winning the United States Amateur last summer.

After his appearance at the PGA’s Arnold Palmer Classic earlier this month, he is ready to show the world that he belongs in a world class of golfers.

“You don’t have to do anything too special to hang with these guys. I mean it was a hard course for everyone and um, for me it just showed me I hit some shots in the tournament that showed me I could do this and for me it gave me a sense of belonging there. I tell people I belong here, and I am good enough to do it. That is the mentality for me going into Augusta,” Piot said.

While this is a thrill for Piot, it is also an opportunity for the corporate sponsors to get to know who he is. While he realizes that gaining sponsors is the key to his future, he realizes he also has to enjoy the moment.

“Just having the support of Michigan State has been phenomenal already for me. Trying not to think too much about the future and obviously every golfer knows in the back of their mind the golf moves them along in life for sure. For me, just enjoy the experience and take one shot at a time and not think about all the external things,” Piot said.

Since he is going to be on the inside of the ropes at Augusta, Piot said he all of a sudden has had a bunch of friend request.

“I have gotten plenty. You can imagine the ticket requests; I have gotten text messages from people I haven’t talked to since high school. So, a lot of people ask me about all this stuff. The member logo which is special. There is some other stuff you can’t get just in the normal shop and golf people know that. People have been asking me ‘can you buy some of the special stuff?’ It’s like listen I am still a college kid with a max on my credit card so I cannot run through it all,” Piot said. “Its been a little crazy, but I am happy to help all my friends no doubt.”

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.