Owosso PD searching for missing, endangered girls ages 3, 2

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - Owosso Police are searching for two missing and endangered girls who were taken from their home.

Ayverie Burford, 3, and Rosie Burford, 2, were taken from their home in the 100 block of N. Washington Steet in Owosso at 7:15 on Tuesday, March 29 by Jared Burford, the Owosso Police Department said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business shows Jared Burford leaving the area carrying both children, police said.

Ayverie is 3′ and 35 pounds while Rosie is 2′ and 20 pounds. Both have blonde hair with blue eyes and were last seen wearing white Adidas Tinkerbell T-shirts.

On March 18, the mother of the children, Kylee Burford, obtained a personal protection order on Jared Burford.

Jared Burford is 25-years-old, 5′8″, 130 pounds, and has tattoos on both of his forearms, upper arms and his chest.

Jared Burford (Owosso Police Department)

He was last seen leaving the apartment in Owosso possibly heading to Tennessee, police said. It is unknown what type of vehicle he may be driving.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Owosso Police Department at 989-725-0580.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.