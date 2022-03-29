Prosecutor: MSP requests investigation into alleged use of excessive force by trooper

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- The Michigan State Police have requested an independent investigation into an allegation of the use of excessive force by a state trooper, according to the Saginaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

The alleged incident happened in the city of Saginaw on March 28. TV5 obtained a video of the alleged incident that appears to show a trooper hitting a handcuffed suspect. State Police said they are aware of the video.

The prosecutor’s office expects the findings of that investigation, once complete, to be provided to their office for review of potential criminal charges.

“To avoid the appearance of impropriety, it is likely that our office will then refer the matter to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office for review,” the prosecutor’s office said.

TV5 has reached out to MSP for comment.

