Realtor: If rates continue to rise, it will price a lot of buyers out

Mich. (WNEM)- A local realtor talked about the state of the housing market in the mid-Michigan area compared to last year.

Shelley Niedzwiecki talked about the housing market.

“It’s still looking very promising for sellers as far as pricing goes,” Niedzwiecki said.

The realtor at Ayre Rhinehart Bay Realtors said homes are going fast because of interest rates. According to Niedzwiecki, a year ago, the interest rate for a conventional 30-year mortgage was 3.125 percent. Now it is 4.75 percent. That equates to an extra $233 per month on a $250,000 home.

“If the rates continue to rise it’s going to price a lot of people out. So, they’re seeing this as their last chance to upgrade to their dream home,” Niedzwiecki said.

Niedzwiecki talked about a home that didn’t stay on the market very long.

“There’s a new listing today in Saginaw Township and I have some out-of-town buyers coming in from Nevada. And they emailed it to me right away and they’re like ‘we want this house,’” Niedzwiecki said.

Niedzwiecki said that on average, residential properties in the area are on the market for 36 days. Last year at this time, it was 30 days. Niedzwiecki attributes at least part of the rise to sellers asking for too much.

“There’s some people who are still outrageously pricing their homes thinking it’s a seller’s market, where it doesn’t work that way. You have to be competitive and sensible on what you’re asking for for prices. Because buyers are very savvy, they know what homes are worth,” Niedzwiecki said.

Niedzwiecki said anyone looking to buy a home should work with a local lender, find an experienced agent, and be ready to act quickly.

“If you’re looking to upgrade, especially into those higher dollar homes, this is definitely the time,” Niedzwiecki said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.