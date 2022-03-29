Resident against township’s plan to fix bridge with taxpayer money

BUENNA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- A battle over crumbling infrastructure in a mid-Michigan community.

A bridge in Buena Vista Township is set for repair which could come at the expense of some of the township’s residents.

“It sure screwed my only outlet to get out of that road, by goofing the bridge up,” said Donna Fobear.

A crumbling bridge was declared by the township board as the subject of a public improvement. It is on Hack near North Portsmouth Road.

The township is proposing that a special assessment district pitch in to cover the repair costs.

The way the resolution is currently written has the nine parcel owners on this side of the bridge responsible for just under $55,000 worth of that bridge replacement.

Fobear owns one of those nine parcels. She received a letter in the mail indicating to her she may have to pay up.

She lives on a fixed income and said paying thousands to repair a public bridge isn’t in the budget.

“It’s just not fair. We didn’t goof the bridge up. I told them they were going to goof the bridge up, they didn’t listen to me. Now it’s gone and they want us to pay for it? I don’t feel that I should do that,” Fobear said.

The bridge now has a three-ton limit. Signs Fobear said were posted after construction of a cell tower where she says vehicles far exceeding the new weight limit crossed the bridge.

“Cement trucks and caterpillars, and cranes, and all the stuff they took down there,” Fobear said.

She blames that as the reason the bridge, has lost its structural integrity. The three-ton limit now limits the services everyone living on the other side of the bridge receives.

“I’d like to have somebody pick my garbage up again, and I’d like to have my road plowed when it snows, and so on and so forth. But they’ve taken all that away from us,” Fobear said.

At the meeting Tuesday, the board passed a resolution to have another hearing for the special assessment at the end of April.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.