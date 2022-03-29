Sheriff: Tuscola Co. needs new jail, will cost $50M

Advertisement

Tuscola County desperately needs a new jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
By Trevor Sochocki and James Paxson
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCOLA CO., Mich. (WNEM)- Tuscola County desperately needs a new jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

“We’ve tried utilizing as much space as we can. We don’t have any storage space around the facility. We’ve got things stored in the hallways - mats, uniforms, equipment that we use for incidents in the jail,” Tuscola County Sheriff Lt. Brian Harris said.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office presented to the county board of commissioners the reasons for a new jail.

“COVID really slowed us down in getting things going. And since then, the price has gone up millions of dollars. So, the longer we wait, the more it’s gonna cost. And my analogy to the board, I said ‘it’s a hard pill to swallow but that pill gets bigger every year,’” Sheriff Glen Skrent said.

The biggest issue they are dealing with is space.

“Our booking room is very small. It’s a hazard for the officers to be in there with the inmates. If there’s an inmate that becomes abrasive or aggressive, that creates a problem,” Harris said.

There was an incident in 2015 where an inmate punched an officer and tried to break out while being booked.

“The new style jail we’re looking at would be a pod-style jail, which is almost like a pie shape. The control room would be right in the center and we could observe everything from there. So that would eliminate a lot of them problems,” Harris said.

The jail is almost 60-years-old.

Four years ago, TV5 reported the hot water heater in the jail died and inmates had to take cold showers each morning.

The price tag to build a new jail is about $50 million, according to Skrent. That price is due to the pandemic, inflation, and hesitancy, he said.

“It has been kicked down the road many, many times by different boards. And everybody, I think, just gets scared of the cost because jails really are a huge financial burden for a county but doing nothing is not an option anymore,” Skrent said.

The sheriff and attorneys have to come up with language for a millage and get that approved by the board before August to get it on the November ballot.

