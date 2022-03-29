Slightly milder Tuesday and eyeing a slippery commute Wednesday morning

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although Monday was a cooler day with temperatures 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year, we’ll welcome slightly warmer air into the area today and more sunshine. We’ll especially have the brighter skies early-on today! We’re still watching our incoming storm system which will bring snow showers briefly tonight, but most importantly freezing rain. That freezing rain will make the morning commute on Wednesday slippery, plan to add some extra time to your drive. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for all TV5 viewing area counties, more information can be found in the Weather Alerts section.

Today

Clear skies this morning have led to cold temperatures in the teens again, but our wind is almost absent keeping wind chills in check. Overall, it’s just chilly! With the colder air you might want to give your car a few extra minutes to warm up before heading off to work. We’ll have plenty of sunshine coming in this morning because of the clear skies, but clouds will return later in the day as our storm system approaches. Despite this, high temperatures will still out-do Monday’s number in most areas. The exception is up north and in the Thumb, a southeast wind from 5 to 10 mph will keep those locations cooler.

Highs Tuesday (WNEM)

As for this evening, conditions will still be good as the freezing rain doesn’t move in until around midnight. Any errands, dinner plans, or after-school activities will still be in good shape weather-wise!

Wintry weather picks up from the southwest near midnight. (WNEM)

Tonight

Our storm system moves into the Great Lakes allowing a few snow showers to form around midnight from the southwest, but we’ll quickly transition over from our snow showers to the freezing rain. That freezing rain will reside over our southwest counties first, then migrate over to Flint and up to the Tri-Cities near 4 to 5 AM, and continuing moving northeast. As temperatures slowly near -- then rise above freezing -- we’ll have our transition to plain rain and any ice from the morning will be melting.

Freezing continues to move in after brief snow showers. (WNEM)

Lows tonight settle to around 30 degrees with the wind picking up speed around 10 to 20 mph out of the southeast.

Wednesday

The freezing rain continues moving northeast through the area with a transition to plain rain for everybody by noon. That transition will be closer to 8 to 10 AM for the Tri-Cities and Thumb, and even earlier than that for Flint and our southwestern counties. There will be occasional breaks in the afternoon rain, but don’t expect the wet weather to completely come to an end. There could also be a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon if we can manage enough instability from warming temperatures.

The transition to plain rain occurs through the morning. (WNEM)

Highs will be more split for Wednesday, numbers will be closer to 60 farther south while readings will be cooler in our northern counties. The wind will also pick up a bit out of the south southeast with a speed of 10 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting to 25 mph.

Highs Wednesday (WNEM)

Thursday

Scattered rain showers will continue on Thursday as our storm exits the Great Lakes, but it will also cause temperatures to fall through the day once cold air comes in. Conditions will be windy too, some wind gusts will reach up to 30 mph during the daytime. The rain will be scattered so there will still be occasional breaks in between showers.

Thursday Scattered Rain (WNEM)

