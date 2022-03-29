STARS looking to expand operations with new hub

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM)- Saginaw’s Public Transit Services are looking to expand its operations by converting an old recreational facility into a brand-new hub for its buses.

The Civitan Recreational Center has sat vacant for nearly a decade on the corner of N. Warren Avenue and Wadsworth Road, but a chance for a new life is just around the corner.

“We have some new buses rolling in, and we have limited space in our garage. So, the city has been wonderful enough to work with us. And hopefully on Monday, the city council approves at least a temporary lease for us to use this parking lot here to park our vehicles,” STARS Executive Director Glenn Steffens said.

Officials have ordered 19 new buses to expand its fleet but its current location on N. Warren Avenue and Johnson Street is not big enough to hold all of them.

Not only is the agency looking at the property for more parking space, it is also looking to move some of its operations to the new facility.

“Looking at either new paratransit center for our STARS’ lift operations in town, it could also serve as a great training base,” Steffens said.

Steffens is also looking to bringing services to the Potter Street Station, making it a bus transfer station to help expand the agency’s reach throughout the county. He is seeking bids for a feasibility study to expand the agency’s facilities to the two new sites.

“We need to look at having a real county-wide service that’s servicing more than just really focused in the city for Saginaw. And that will bring economic development,” Steffens said.

Steffens said bringing these new facilities to the area will help STARS grow and give people living in the Saginaw area opportunities to find jobs outside of the city.

“If you’re riding the bus, you can only go where we go. And you can only go when we go. So, if you’re looking for a night job or a third shift, you’re kind of out of luck,” Steffens said.

Steffens said he has received a lot of support from the city for his efforts to move into the Civitan Recreational Center and the Potter Street Station. He asks anyone in support of STARS’ project to contact their local city councilmember and tell them they support the agency’s application for ARPA funding.

