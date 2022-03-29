Threat for freezing rain arrives late tonight & Wednesday AM

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been another beautiful day around Mid-Michigan beyond the cooler than average temperatures. And even though we’re still cooler, we aren’t quite as chilly as yesterday.

Although the early evening should remain quiet, our expectations of a nasty wintry mix that brings primarily freezing rain to the area, have not changed. Plan some extra time for the Wednesday morning commute or put those errands on hold until the second half of the day.

Winter Weather Advisories are in place for the entire TV5 viewing area, with an Ice Storm warning in place for Roscommon County. For more specific info for your county, head to our Weather Alerts page.

This Evening

If you have plans this evening, you should have no issues. Although clouds will be on the increase, wet weather should hold off until closer to midnight and onward into the overnight.

Temperatures will be in the 30s most of the evening, with a southeast wind starting to pick up around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Track in the incoming wet weather with our Interactive Radar.

After Midnight & Wednesday

Overnight lows will settle in the middle 20s to low 30s, with values below freezing providing that chance for freezing rain.

Precipitation will move in from southwest to northeast, approaching our southwesterly locations around Isabella, Gratiot, and Shiawassee counties near midnight or just before, and then spread northeast through the night. That precipitation will start as snow and/or sleet, before transitioning to freezing rain pretty quickly.

A round of freezing rain is expected after midnight tonight, and could bring an icy morning commute to much of the area. (WNEM)

Once freezing rain begins, that will continue until temperatures come up above freezing through the morning to around lunchtime. With that extended period of time, ice accumulations between 0.10″ and 0.20″ are possible for most. This is more than enough to cause a messy AM commute.

Roscommon County, which is under the Ice Storm Warning, could see ice accumulations closer to 0.25″.

That warm up will also occur from southwest to northeast. Our southern areas near Genesee, Shiawassee, and Lapeer counties should reach above around 9-10 AM, the Tri-Cities, Mount Pleasant, and Thumb region between 10-11 AM, and our counties north of the Tri-Cities between 11 AM and 12 PM.

Rain showers and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday. (WNEM)

Although there could be a break in the rain shortly after 12 PM, more showers are expected to move in during the evening hours with some rumbles of thunder entirely possible. Severe weather is not expected, but the strongest storms could become gusty.

Speaking of wind, expect southeast winds between 10 to 20 miles per hour during the day. If there are any gusts that become stronger, our risk for power outages will increase, especially in areas that see the most ice.

Highs are expected to be much warmer on Wednesday, but may not occur until closer to dinnertime, rather than our typical afternoon time. (WNEM)

Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the 40s and 50s, occurring a little bit later in the evening than usual. These temperatures should help us melt that ice efficiently.

Showers will continue into Wednesday night and early Thursday, but should remain all rain, as temperatures will remain mild in the 40s and 50s before falling on Thursday.

