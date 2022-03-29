Advertisement

Whitmer signs bills to improve construction workers’ safety, provide road funding

This is an up close view of a roadway. (Source: Pexels/stock image)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 29, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed four bills to help protect construction workers, provide more road funding and adjust interest rates for qualified school bond loans.

House Bill 5286 allows the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), county road commissions, and local road authorities to implement traffic control measures and a digital message board showing the speed limit required when workers are present to improve the safety of construction crews.

“This bill will ensure we are doing everything possible to keep our workers safe as they work to fix our roads,” Rep. Mark Huizinga said. “Having drivers reduce their speed when workers are present can decrease the likelihood of a tragic accident, but sometimes drivers don’t see the road crews until they are too close. By allowing for these modified signs, we can inform drivers about the presence of workers so they can follow the law and protect lives.”

Senate Bills 465 and 466 require MDOT, under certain conditions, to award money from the State Trunkline Fund to local agencies. This will allow local road agencies to work on projects with a smaller cost while meeting federal requirements.

MDOT is also required to make specific State Trunkline Fund monies available for the local federal aid exchange program. The amounts for each state fiscal year (FY) include:

  • FY 2022-23: $25.0 million.
  • FY 2023-24: $35.0 million.
  • FY 2024-25 and each subsequent fiscal year: $45.0 million.

“By giving our local transportation agencies more flexibility to cut their costs, we can help them fix more of our local roads and make a real difference in the lives of our hardworking taxpayers and families,” Senator Jim Runestad said. “The nonpartisan Senate Fiscal Agency has estimated that these reforms could save local governments up to 30% each year in reduced compliance and overhead costs. Just imagine how many more miles of local roads could be fixed throughout our state with that amount of savings. It’s a game-changer.”

Senate Bill 618 adjusts the School Loan Revolving Fund (SLRF) interest rate.  The SLRF helps school districts make debt service payments on state qualified bonds issued under the School Bond Qualification and Loan Program. Senate Bill 618 will set the new floor rate at the average annual cost of funds used by the state to make qualified loans.

“I am glad to see Senate Bill 618 signed into law today,” Senator Roger Victory said. “This proactive and responsible measure will generate significant savings for our local schools and the taxpayers who support them. In this challenging and ever-changing economic climate, it is important that we make fiscally responsible decisions that benefit our local communities now and well into the future.”

