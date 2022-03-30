Bay City gives update on progress of Liberty Bridge

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- The Bay City Commission hosted a community conversation over Facebook to talk about work on Independence and Liberty Bridges on Wednesday.

The Liberty Bridge was raised to begin the project.

“We’re going to actually open the bridge up, in the up position here, maybe today even,” said Kevin Bischel, project delivery director for Bay City Bridge Partners.

Bischel spoke during a Facebook live at Bay City City Hall Wednesday afternoon.

Bischel sent TV5 a picture of one side of Liberty Bridge in the raised position. He said the other side will be raised as well. As TV5 has reported, the bridge was scheduled to open for shipping lanes by April 1.

Bischel said work is being done to the bridge’s mechanical and electric parts.

“We’re in the process of re-doing the deck of the bridge which is the pavement that you drive on. We’re taking all of that off on the south side of the bridge. And we’ll be replacing it here in the coming months as soon as it gets a little warmer for the concrete to be poured. After we get the south lanes rebuilt, we’ll switch traffic and reopen a lane in each direction. And then have cars driving on the new part while we work on the other half of the pavement,” Bischel said.

Bischel met his goal of having the bridge raised by April 1. He would like to meet his next goal by the end of June. That is when the bridge is scheduled to reopen to a couple of lanes of traffic. Just in time for the Bay City Fireworks Festival.

“Our goal is to get that done by the end of June. We know that Fourth of July is a big holiday and a big festival. Every time we meet to discuss construction, we emphasize the point that we need to get that open as soon as we can,” Bischel said.

Work on the Independence Bridge is scheduled to begin later this year.

