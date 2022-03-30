Congressman John Moolenaar files for re-election

Mich. (WNEM)- United States House of Representative Congressman John Moolenaar announced Wednesday he has filed for re-election.

Petition signatures were filed with the Secretary of State in Lansing before the April 19 deadline.

“I am thankful for the support of residents across the Second District who have helped secure my spot on the ballot this August,” Mooleaar said. “I am excited to share my conservative message with voters on the campaign trail and look forward to earning their vote.”

