Physician weighs in on current state of COVID-19 in Michigan

Mich. (WNEM)- Beginning next week, the department of health and human services will update its online COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesdays only.

Officials say COVID-19 case rates and deaths are at their lowest point in the state since August.

“Hospitals are thankfully back to sort of a normal operation,” said Flint physician Dr. Bobby Mukkamala.

Optimistic news as we inch our way toward normalcy from COVID-19. The CDC ranks every mid-Michigan county at a ‘low’ transmission rate as positivity rates decline.

The agency is offering a permissive recommendation for a second booster for adults 50 and older.

“If we were at a time where it was 30 percent positivity like it was just a month or two ago, absolutely I’d be going out there to get it really fast, but honestly the risk is so low, that I’m not in a rush to get it. But yes, when it’s convenient, I’ll get my second booster,” Mukkamala said.

That booster, authorized by the FDA, is urged mainly for immunocompromised people.

Mukkamala said this authorization should serve as a reminder for those that haven’t received their first booster, or initial two doses.

“I would look at the 60 some percent that haven’t gotten their first booster and say, ‘hey look, there’s people that are now eligible to get a second booster to bring up that immunity. Your immunity is way down if you got your vaccination when it first came out,” Mukkamala said.

On Tuesday, the BA. 2 variant was declared the dominant strain in the United States. It’s a variant of the Omicron strain.

“It’s something that we still have some protection against, we just have to see whether or not it’s just going to create positivity in a hassle way, because we’re vaccinated and have immunity, or is it going to create positivity in a disastrous way where our hospitals fill up again. I don’t think it’s going to be the latter,” Mukkamala said.

As far as another spike in cases, Mukkamala said he is cautiously optimistic.

“I’m hoping that we don’t have another spike because we’re at this bottom part of the curve right now, but it’s ours to control,” Mukkamala said.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.