Icy morning, mild and wet into Thursday

After a dry start to the week, a wintry mess has returned to start off Wednesday morning.

Improving conditions are expected for the second half of Wednesday. More rain and stronger winds will be the main concerns going forward.

At least the upcoming weekend is looking more quiet overall.

Weather Alerts

Winter Weather Advisories and Ice Storm Warnings are in effect for multiple Mid-Michigan counties until Wednesday afternoon.

Today & Tonight (Wednesday)

An icy start for many this morning with a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Still watch out for icy spots while out walking or driving; especially on any elevated surface such as bridges, overpasses, or ramps to the freeway.

Temperatures warming above freezing by the afternoon will improve driving conditions. Still expect some wet roads going into the afternoon. Chances for scattered showers will hold. We do expect some dry periods throughout the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures will have a decent spread of the 40s north and 50s south of the Tri-Cities. Winds stay breezy mainly from the south around 10-20 mph. Gusts near 30 mph. today.

More scattered showers possible into tonight. A few rumbles of thunder won’t be out of the question. Lows stay steady near 50 into tonight.

Late Week

More scattered showers will be possible Thursday. Like Wednesday, we’re not expecting a washout so periods of dry time can be expected.

Winds stay stronger from the SW around 10-20 mph, with gusts near 40 mph at times. A few power outages can’t be ruled out. Nothing widespread expected.

Falling temperatures by Thursday PM from the 50s into the 40s and 30s by the evening will be likely. Any linger precipitation will have the chance to changeover to some snow showers late Thursday into Friday AM.

Despite a linger snow shower Friday AM, most of Friday into the weekend is trending dry with more clouds. The only other small chance for a few showers will hold for Saturday PM.

Highs will hang out in the upper 40s for the weekend!

