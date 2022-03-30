Labidie Pig Gig coming back to Bay City with new name

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM)- Bay City is seeing the revival of a fan favorite nostalgic event.

In the early 90′s the Labidie Pig Gig brought tons of barbecue, music, tourists, and fun to Bay City before ending in 2013.

“Well for me, it’s the one time out of the year I eat ribs,” said Jay Samborn.

Samborn hasn’t had ribs for ten years. That was the last time the Labadie Pig Gig took place in Bay City.

Now he is bringing the event back under a new name. Samborn is the co-organizer of the Labadie Rib Fest which runs from July 28-31

“I think everybody is excited and they’re ready for something like this to come back to Bay City,” Samborn said.

Samborn said there will be professional rib vendors, concerts, and plenty of family entertainment at Veterans Memorial Park.

“Very much familiar if you’ve ever been to the pig gig event. We’re picking up where they left off,” Samborn said.

Chris Larocque is on the Labadie Rib Fest committee. His mother Wendy Gore was the organizer of Labadie Pig Gig.

“So, I grew up with this. It was a huge deal in my upbringing. And for the committee to ask me to assist in this new program, I was quick to jump. Obviously, I support this, and everything that has to do with west Bay City,” Larocque said.

Larocque said the return of this event is significant.

“Well from a symbolic standpoint, obviously I think this is inspirational. We need to get back to some of these festivals being outside, being together, celebrating life. And that can’t be understated. This is a huge thing,” Larocque said.

Samborn said plans were in the works to make Labadie Rib Fest a reality two years ago, but the pandemic changed all of that. Now that Labadie Rib Fest is here, Samborn said there are no plans for it to go away.

“There’s no one talking about a one and done. You know this is something I think that we plan on putting together, building upon,” Samborn said.

