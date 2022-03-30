MDHHS authorizes 2nd booster shot for residents 50+, immunocompromised

Mich. (WNEM)- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday all residents 50-years-old or older and severely immunocompromised individuals over 12 are available for a second COVID-19 booster shot.

This comes after the United States Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended the extra booster for Americans in those two groups.

Pfizer has the only COVID-19 vaccine authorized for residents under 18-years-old. The MDHHS said the COVID-19 booster shot can be given at the same time as other vaccines.

It is recommended residents 50-years-old or older and immunocompromised residents over 12 get the second booster four months after getting their first.

“Vaccines remain our best strategy to minimize the risk of severe outcomes from COVID-19,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Those age 50 and older, or those who are immunocompromised and 12 years and older, may now receive an additional booster four months after their first booster. It is important that all Michiganders ages 5 and up get vaccinated if they aren’t already, and we urge Michiganders over the age of 12 to stay up to date on vaccines.”

It is recommended when getting a booster shot to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card. Downloadable immunization records are accessible for adults at the Michigan Immunization Portal.

Residents can go here to schedule a COVID-19 booster vaccine.

More than 6.6 million Michigan residents have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.