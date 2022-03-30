MDHHS offering free COVID-19 testing kits at 70 libraries

LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHSS) is expanding its program to offer free at-home testing kits in more communities.

Families can pick up a test kit at a total of 70 libraries across Michigan. With families returning from spring break trips, the state health department said these test kits could be a valuable tool in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus when returning to work and school.

“This partnership is just one more tool to keep our communities safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Testing has become extremely convenient with many locations and the increased availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease.”

More than 24,000 kits have been shipped to 70 libraries. Test kits are limited at each location and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, MDHHS said. Michiganders are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household.

Test kits are available at the following libraries during normal business hours:

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.