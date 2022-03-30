MDHHS offering free COVID-19 testing kits at 70 libraries
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHSS) is expanding its program to offer free at-home testing kits in more communities.
Families can pick up a test kit at a total of 70 libraries across Michigan. With families returning from spring break trips, the state health department said these test kits could be a valuable tool in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus when returning to work and school.
“This partnership is just one more tool to keep our communities safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Testing has become extremely convenient with many locations and the increased availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease.”
More than 24,000 kits have been shipped to 70 libraries. Test kits are limited at each location and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, MDHHS said. Michiganders are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household.
Test kits are available at the following libraries during normal business hours:
|County
|City
|Library
|Address
|Allegan
|Allegan
|Allegan District Library
|331 Hubbard Street
|Allegan
|Fennville
|Fennville District Library
|400 West Main Street
|Antrim
|Mancelona
|Mancelona Township Library
|202 West State Street
|Berrien
|Buchanan
|Buchanan District Library
|128 East Front Street
|Berrien
|Watervliet
|Watervliet District Library
|333 North Main Street
|Calhoun
|Albion
|Albion District Library
|501 South Superior Street
|Calhoun
|Homer
|Homer Public Library
|141 West Main Street
|Cass
|Cassopolis
|Cass District Library
|319 M62
|Clare
|Clare
|Pere Marquette District Library
|185 East Fourth Street
|Clare
|Farwell
|Surrey Township Public Library
|105 East Michigan Street
|Clare
|Harrison
|Harrison District Library
|105 East Main Street
|Delta
|Gladstone
|Gladstone School & Public Library
|300 South 10th Street
|Eaton
|Lansing
|Delta Township District Library
|5130 Davenport Drive
|Emmet
|Petoskey
|Petoskey District Library
|500 E Mitchell Street
|Gladwin
|Gladwin
|Gladwin County District Library
|402 James Robertson Drive
|Gratiot
|Breckenridge
|Howe Memorial Library
|128 East Saginaw Street
|Hillsdale
|Waldron
|Waldron District Library
|107 North Main
|Huron
|Bad Axe
|Bad Axe Area District Library
|200 S Hanselman Street
|Huron
|Ubly
|Sleeper Public Library
|2236 E. Main Street
|Ingham
|East Lansing
|East Lansing Public Library
|950 Abbot Road
|Ionia
|Lake Odessa
|Lake Odessa Community Library
|1007 4th Avenue
|Iron
|Crystal Falls
|Crystal Falls District Community Library
|237 Superior Avenue
|Kalamazoo
|Kalamazoo
|Kalamazoo Public Library
|315 S. Rose Street
|Kalamazoo
|Portage
|Portage District Library
|300 Library Lane
|Kent
|Grand Rapids
|Kent District Library, Gaines Township Branch
|421 68th Street SE
|Lake
|Luther
|Luther Area Public Library
|115 State Street, PO Box 86
|Lenawee
|Adrian
|Adrian District Library
|143 E. Maumee Street
|Lenawee
|Blissfield
|The Schultz-Holmes Memorial Library
|407 S. Lane Street
|Mackinac
|St. Ignace
|St. Ignace Public Library
|110 W Spruce Street
|Macomb
|Roseville
|Roseville Public Library
|29777 Gratiot Avenue
|Mecosta
|Barryton
|Barryton Public Library
|198 Northern Avenue
|Mecosta
|Big Rapids
|Big Rapids Community Library
|426 S. Michigan Avenue
|Mecosta
|Morley
|Walton Erickson Public Library
|4808 Northland Drive
|Midland
|Coleman
|Coleman Area Library
|111 First Street
|Montcalm
|Greenville
|Flat River Community Library
|200 W Judd Street
|Newaygo
|Hesperia
|Hesperia Community Library
|80 South Division Street
|Newaygo
|White Cloud
|White Cloud Community Library
|1038 Wilcox Avenue
|Newaygo
|Grant
|Grant Area District Library
|122 South Elder Avenue
|Oakland
|Holly
|Holly Township Library
|1116 Saginaw Street
|Oakland
|Hazel Park
|Hazel Park Memorial District Library
|123 E. 9 Mile Road
|Oceana
|Hart
|Hart Area Public Library
|415 South State Street
|Oceana
|Pentwater
|Pentwater Township Library
|402 East Park Street
|Ogemaw
|Rose City
|Ogemaw District Library
|107 W Main Street
|Osceola
|Evart
|Evart Public Library
|200 S. Main Street
|Osceola
|Reed City
|Reed City Area District Library
|829 S. Chestnut Street
|Oscoda
|Mio
|Oscoda County Library
|430 W 8th Street
|Otsego
|Gaylord
|Otsego County Library
|700 S Otsego Avenue
|Ottawa
|Coopersville
|Coopersville Area District Library
|333 Ottawa Street
|Ottawa/
Allegan
|Holland
|Herrick District Library
|300 S River Avenue
|Saginaw
|Saginaw
|Hoyt Public Library
|505 Janes Avenue
|Saginaw
|Saginaw
|Public Libraries of Saginaw - Butman-Fish Branch
|1716 Hancock
|Saginaw
|Birch Run
|Thomas E Fleschner Memorial Library
|11935 Silver Creek Drive
|Saginaw
|Saginaw
|Public Libraries of Saginaw - Wickes Branch
|1713 Hess Avenue
|Sanilac
|Deckerville
|Deckerville Public Library
|3542 N. Main Street
|St. Joseph
|Centreville
|Nottawa Township Library
|685 East Main Street
|St. Joseph
|White Pigeon
|White Pigeon Township Library
|102 N. Kalamazoo Street
|Van Buren
|South Haven
|South Haven Memorial Library
|314 Broadway
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library
|5201 Woodward Avenue
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library - Campbell
|8733 Vernor Highway
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library - Edison
|18400 Joy Road
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library - Jefferson
|12350 East Outer Drive
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library - Parkman
|1766 Oakman Boulevard
|Wayne
|Detroit
|Detroit Public Library - Redford
|21200 Grand River
|Wayne
|Ecorse
|Ecorse Public Library
|3869 W. Jefferson
|Wayne
|Flat Rock
|Flat Rock Public Library
|25200 Gibraltar Road
|Wayne
|Melvindale
|Melvindale Public Library
|18650 Allen Road
|Wayne
|Redford
|Redford Township District Library
|25320 W Six Mile Road
|Wayne
|Taylor
|Taylor Community Library
|12303 Pardee Road
