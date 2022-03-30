Advertisement

MDHHS offering free COVID-19 testing kits at 70 libraries

The Department of Health and Social Services says they are expecting at-home COVID-19 test kits...
The Department of Health and Social Services says they are expecting at-home COVID-19 test kits to become more available to the public as the year progresses.(Georgina Fernandez)
By Stephen Borowy
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHSS) is expanding its program to offer free at-home testing kits in more communities.

Families can pick up a test kit at a total of 70 libraries across Michigan. With families returning from spring break trips, the state health department said these test kits could be a valuable tool in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus when returning to work and school.

“This partnership is just one more tool to keep our communities safe,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive. “Testing has become extremely convenient with many locations and the increased availability of over-the-counter tests. We recommend Michiganders test if traveling. Additionally, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the most effective ways to prevent severe illness and disease.”

More than 24,000 kits have been shipped to 70 libraries. Test kits are limited at each location and are available on a first-come, first-served basis, MDHHS said. Michiganders are asked to take one kit per person, up to five per household.

Test kits are available at the following libraries during normal business hours:

CountyCityLibraryAddress
AlleganAlleganAllegan District Library331 Hubbard Street
AlleganFennvilleFennville District Library400 West Main Street
AntrimMancelonaMancelona Township Library202 West State Street
BerrienBuchananBuchanan District Library128 East Front Street
BerrienWatervlietWatervliet District Library333 North Main Street
CalhounAlbionAlbion District Library501 South Superior Street
CalhounHomerHomer Public Library141 West Main Street
CassCassopolisCass District Library319 M62
ClareClarePere Marquette District Library185 East Fourth Street
ClareFarwellSurrey Township Public Library105 East Michigan Street
ClareHarrisonHarrison District Library105 East Main Street
DeltaGladstoneGladstone School & Public Library300 South 10th Street
EatonLansingDelta Township District Library5130 Davenport Drive
EmmetPetoskeyPetoskey District Library500 E Mitchell Street
GladwinGladwinGladwin County District Library402 James Robertson Drive
GratiotBreckenridgeHowe Memorial Library128 East Saginaw Street
HillsdaleWaldronWaldron District Library107 North Main
HuronBad AxeBad Axe Area District Library200 S Hanselman Street
HuronUblySleeper Public Library2236 E. Main Street
InghamEast LansingEast Lansing Public Library950 Abbot Road
IoniaLake OdessaLake Odessa Community Library1007 4th Avenue
IronCrystal FallsCrystal Falls District Community Library237 Superior Avenue
KalamazooKalamazooKalamazoo Public Library315 S. Rose Street
KalamazooPortagePortage District Library300 Library Lane
KentGrand RapidsKent District Library, Gaines Township Branch421 68th Street SE
LakeLutherLuther Area Public Library115 State Street, PO Box 86
LenaweeAdrianAdrian District Library143 E. Maumee Street
LenaweeBlissfieldThe Schultz-Holmes Memorial Library407 S. Lane Street
MackinacSt. IgnaceSt. Ignace Public Library110 W Spruce Street
MacombRosevilleRoseville Public Library29777 Gratiot Avenue
MecostaBarrytonBarryton Public Library198 Northern Avenue
MecostaBig RapidsBig Rapids Community Library426 S. Michigan Avenue
MecostaMorleyWalton Erickson Public Library4808 Northland Drive
MidlandColemanColeman Area Library111 First Street
MontcalmGreenvilleFlat River Community Library200 W Judd Street
NewaygoHesperiaHesperia Community Library80 South Division Street
NewaygoWhite CloudWhite Cloud Community Library1038 Wilcox Avenue
NewaygoGrantGrant Area District Library122 South Elder Avenue
OaklandHollyHolly Township Library1116 Saginaw Street
OaklandHazel ParkHazel Park Memorial District Library123 E. 9 Mile Road
OceanaHartHart Area Public Library415 South State Street
OceanaPentwaterPentwater Township Library402 East Park Street
OgemawRose CityOgemaw District Library107 W Main Street
OsceolaEvartEvart Public Library200 S. Main Street
OsceolaReed CityReed City Area District Library829 S. Chestnut Street
OscodaMioOscoda County Library430 W 8th Street
OtsegoGaylordOtsego County Library700 S Otsego Avenue
OttawaCoopersvilleCoopersville Area District Library333 Ottawa Street
Ottawa/
Allegan		HollandHerrick District Library300 S River Avenue
SaginawSaginawHoyt Public Library505 Janes Avenue
SaginawSaginawPublic Libraries of Saginaw - Butman-Fish Branch1716 Hancock
SaginawBirch RunThomas E Fleschner Memorial Library11935 Silver Creek Drive
SaginawSaginawPublic Libraries of Saginaw - Wickes Branch1713 Hess Avenue
SanilacDeckervilleDeckerville Public Library3542 N. Main Street
St. JosephCentrevilleNottawa Township Library685 East Main Street
St. JosephWhite PigeonWhite Pigeon Township Library102 N. Kalamazoo Street
Van BurenSouth HavenSouth Haven Memorial Library314 Broadway
WayneDetroitDetroit Public Library5201 Woodward Avenue
WayneDetroitDetroit Public Library - Campbell8733 Vernor Highway
WayneDetroitDetroit Public Library - Edison18400 Joy Road
WayneDetroitDetroit Public Library - Jefferson12350 East Outer Drive
WayneDetroitDetroit Public Library - Parkman1766 Oakman Boulevard
WayneDetroitDetroit Public Library - Redford21200 Grand River
WayneEcorseEcorse Public Library3869 W. Jefferson
WayneFlat RockFlat Rock Public Library25200 Gibraltar Road
WayneMelvindaleMelvindale Public Library18650 Allen Road
WayneRedfordRedford Township District Library25320 W Six Mile Road
WayneTaylorTaylor Community Library12303 Pardee Road

