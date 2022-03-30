Owners not giving up after business burns in Freeland fire

FREELAND, Mich. (WNEM)- New details on the Freeland fire that burned a business nearly to the ground on Sunday.

The Tittabawassee Township Fire Department responded to flames at Designtech Custom Interiors on Carter Road just past midnight.

While no one was inside when the fire started and no one was injured, the decades old business took a tough blow.

“You just don’t believe it for one thing, you know. Okay, I’m gonna go there and it’s gonna be a, a little pot fire in the back or something. Whatever. And they have it put out already. But never this,” said Greg Awad, co-owner of Designtech.

Awad and his co-owner, Joe Rutkiewicz, got the call around one or two early Sunday morning their Freeland building was up in flames.

Awad said the business is not done after the fire.

“Designtech isn’t this building, it’s you two guys right. And that’s so true,” Awad said.

The two design and build special pieces and layouts for homes all over the country.

“We’ve had so much outpouring of support from friends, neighbors, clients, other businesses from all over the place offering their, you know, their condolences, their support, and whatever they can do for us, which is nice,” Rutkiewicz said.

Days after the fire, the air still smells like burnt rubber and plastic. All that remains of the building is brick and the glass front door.

“And we’ve been there a couple of times. We’ve been there every day. Just salvaging anything that’s salvageable. And there really isn’t besides a couple of small things,” Rutkiewicz said.

Though they are not sure what’s next, they’ve been building together since they were kids.

“We’re like man, we’re 62, what do we do? If we were 42, then we’d say bigger, better, hurry up let’s go. But now we gotta figure out how, what, where,” Awad said. “What’s gonna be the long term, what are we, you know, how -- we’ll do something we just don’t know what the shape of that’s gonna be.”

The cause of the blaze is still unknown. Tittabawassee Township Fire said the insurance company and the Michigan State Police fire investigation unit are working together, but probably won’t have answers for at least a month.

