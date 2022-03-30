Owosso man arrested following pursuit with state police

OWOSSO, Mich. (WNEM) - A man is facing multiple felony charges after a police pursuit in which he allegedly struck a police vehicle with his truck.

State troopers were sent to a hit-and-run crash in the Meijer parking lot, located at 2591 M-21 in Corunna, about 11:15 p.m. on March 25.

Shiawassee County Central Dispatch received multiple 911 calls while police were en route about a pickup that was repeatedly ramming into a car in the parking lot.

As troopers arrived in the parking lot, the suspect vehicle, a 2001 Ford F-150, sped across the parking lot toward the State Road entrance, Michigan State Police said. A trooper stopped at the entrance to stop incoming traffic but did not block the suspect’s exit path.

The suspect then accelerated and intentionally struck the patrol car and disabled it, police said. A second trooper pursued the suspect onto State Road. The pursuit continued for about four miles before the suspect stopped, MSP said.

The suspect, 53-year-old Steven Nicoletti, of Owosso, was taken into custody after refusing to cooperate with authorities. A second patrol vehicle was disabled during the pursuit.

Nicoletti was treated at a local hospital and then lodged in the Shiawassee County Jail. No other injuries were reported.

On March 28, Nicoletti was arraigned on multiple felony charges including resisting and obstructing police, fleeing and eluding, operating while intoxicated, and malicious destruction of property.

The incident is still under investigation by Michigan State Police. State police were assisted by the Corunna Police Department.

