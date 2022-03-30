Advertisement

Police: 1 injured in Grand Blanc Twp. cement truck crash

Grand Blanc Twp. police are investigating a cement crash.
By James Paxson
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a cement truck on I-75.

Police Chief Ron Wiles said they are still investigating, but it does not look like any other vehicles were involved.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Chief Wiles said the driver received a leg injury.

Police are still investigating this crash.

First Warn 5: Wednesday evening, March 30
TV5 news update: Wednesday evening, March 30
