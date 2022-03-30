Police: 1 injured in Grand Blanc Twp. cement truck crash
Published: Mar. 30, 2022 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WNEM)- The Grand Blanc Township Police Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash involving a cement truck on I-75.
Police Chief Ron Wiles said they are still investigating, but it does not look like any other vehicles were involved.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.
Chief Wiles said the driver received a leg injury.
Police are still investigating this crash.
Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.