Police: Flint teen missing since February

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Flint Police Department is looking for a teenage girl who has been missing since February.

Cheyanne Jade Mather, 17, was last seen on Feb. 16 in the 3200 block of Prospect in Flint.

Mather is 5′3″, 170 pounds, has brown eyes, and black hair.

She may possibly be in the area of the 1900 block of Woodslea Drive in Flint or in the Detroit area, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray-colored jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact Officer Williams at 810-237-6821.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.