Prosecutor: Flint man found guilty in shooting leaving woman paralyzed

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM)- A 29-year-old Flint man was found guilty by a jury for his involvement in a shooting that left a woman paralyzed, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton.

Troy D-Duane Williams was convicted on 13 counts including five counts of felony firearm, four counts of discharge of a firearm into a vehicle causing serious injury, four counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and one count of resisting and obstructing police.

On the night of July 26, 2021, Williams was in a verbal exchange with a man at a home in Flint on Grand Traverse Street. Williams started to waive his gun around in a threatening fashion, according to trial testimony.

Later that night, Williams left, and the man called his sister and her roommate to pick him up. The man saw Williams has they were leaving.

Williams returned and shouted “It’s them. Go!” and the driver drove to the group, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Williams opened fire at the man’s vehicle and left one woman paralyzed.

Police found Williams and arrested after he was in a fight days later, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“Once again, we see the violent use of a firearm to settle a verbal argument on the streets

of Flint leaving a young woman paralyzed for life,” Leyton said.

“The defendant has been found guilty for his actions and we will be seeking the maximum

sentence allowed under the law as we seek justice under the law for the young lady who

was struck by his bullet and has had her life changed forever.”

He will be sentenced in Genesee County Circuit Court on April 25.

